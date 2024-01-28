During the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday night, WWE NXT’s Bron Breakker entered at number 20 before Dominik Mysterio ultimately eliminated Breakker.

After the match, Cathy Kelley caught up with Bron for an interview where he indicated the main roster is his home.

“I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn’t go my way, but I’m not done with the Judgment Day by any means.”

“Tonight, I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now, and I’m ready for the work. I’m ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong. This is what I was born to do, and I’m here. I’m ready to go. Maybe get back to the Judgment Day.”