On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Josh Alexander was a guest where he talked about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:
On looking up to Kurt Angle:
“When you look up to somebody like I look up to Kurt, you know, I have a long list of people I’ve looked up to and studied over the years, and Kurt’s right at the top of it. So for him to critique my matches and the work I do, man, it’s nerve-wracking. But it’ll be a learning experience for all of us.”
On the X-Division making TNA what it was:
“Yeah, it definitely did because it showed a different type of pro wrestling and honestly inspired a whole generation because, for me, in 2005, I was 18 years old. When I look at WWE, I’m looking at Batista, and Randy Orton and all these larger than life guys that I know I’m not six foot three, I’m not 245 pounds of muscle. There’s no way I can do that. But then I saw someone like AJ Styles or Loki or Samoa Joe, and I’m just like, You know what, maybe there is a spot where I can get into this where I can find success as well.”