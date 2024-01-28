Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, Prichard talked about whether WWE thought Jeff Hardy had a ceiling or did they think he could be a top guy in 2008.

“Well, you had to have a see-and-wait approach. Yeah, otherwise, that’s bad business. So you have a situation here where you have great talent, unbelievable talent that can do anything and everything with a great attitude and a huge upside. But Jeff has demons. So you can sit back. Ah, it’s okay. He’s a great guy, and he’s got a huge upside and all that so, but all the other things we’ll just forget about and not worry about because, oh, well, no, you can’t do that as well. So you have to sit back and wait and see. I think that the belief amongst everyone was that Jeff had everything right. And Jeff had the world in the palm of his hand. And it’s just, you know, every time the demons kind of come and grab him, he’s just such a wonderful, warm, nice guy. You want to help him, but at some point, you have to help yourself. And that’s what they were waiting for.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Something To Wrestle With an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yCHmJshWBc