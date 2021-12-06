At Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames, Bron Breakker scored the winning pinfall on Tommaso Ciampa for Team 2.0 over Team Black and Gold. He spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated today. Here are the highlights:

What the match means to him:

“It’s a night I’ve dreamed about for a long time. WarGames was an unbelievable opportunity, and I put absolutely everything I had into it. I want to be the best in the world, as I’m sure others do, as well. This is a very competitive sport, but I’m up for the challenge. Tonight was just the beginning.”

How Johnny Gargano has helped him: