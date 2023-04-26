The rematch between Bron Breakker and WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is now set.

Tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’ episode saw Breakker destroy Andre Chase in fairly quick fashion. Later on at the half-way point, Hayes defeated Grayson Waller to retain in his first title defense since winning the strap from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Week.

After the match, Hayes took the mic and had choice words for Breakker, calling him out to settle their issues at NXT Battleground next month. Hayes said he wants Bron in his own backyard, near Boston, then called Bron out to the ring to make it official.

Breakker’s music hit as Haynes and Trick Williams watched the stage. Breakker attacked from behind instead, taking Trick out with a Spear, then hitting the powerslam to Hayes, forcing the champ to the floor to regroup. Breakker man-handled Trick in the Steiner Recliner, then went the floor to stalk Hayes. Hayes stumbled to his feet as Breakker put him through a wall of the set with a Spear. Breakker ended the segment by standing tall to boos as officials called for medics and a stretcher to wheel Hayes away.

This will be the second-ever singles bout between Breakker, who signed with the company at the same time – in the February 2021 WWE Performance Center Class. Hayes ended Breakker’s second NXT Title reign by defeating him at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. No other matches have been announced.

Below are the aforementioned clips:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.