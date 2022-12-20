Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) has returned to the company.

Tonight’s RAW featured the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. Lumis was accompanied to the ring by Johnny Gargano. The finish to the match came after Miz took Gargano out at ringside. He ended up climbing for the money but Lumis pulled him off. Lumis went to climb but Reed made his surprise return, pulling Lumis off and leveling him with a running splash.

Reed then went to the top rope and hit the Tsunami splash on Lumis to keep him down. Reed helped Miz to his feet, then to the ladder, and Miz climbed up to retrieve the bags of money to get the win. Miz and Reed celebrated to end the segment.

It’s been reported for a few months now how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanted to bring Reed back, but there was no word on if he would return to NXT, or go right to the main roster. He has not wrestled since losing to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW’s Declaration of Power event on October 10. Reed impressed many with his NJPW run, which included a push and a win over Okada in August.

Reed originally signed with WWE in January 2019, and worked the NXT brand until he was released on August 6, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He then debuted for NJPW, and has worked for the company ever since. Jonah also worked for Impact Wrestling beginning in November 2021, but finished up in May of this year.

Below are several shots of tonight’s return and Ladder Match from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA:

What a return and what an impact by Bronson Reed! 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EMmgEOc0gf — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 20, 2022

