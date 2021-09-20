Bronson Reed recently discussed his time in WWE before being released in August while speaking on his JONAHDROME podcast (per Fightful). Here are the highlights:
His main roster dark matches:
“I got asked to come do a dark match for Vince McMahon at SmackDown. I wasn’t 100% sure why, but all the rumblings and talk backstage was that, ‘they are going to call you up.’ When I arrived backstage at SmackDown, I won’t name shame anyone, but some of the boys were like, ‘Why are you doing a dark match when they can just log onto Peacock and see you are a current champion in NXT’ … Overall, the experience was great. My only feedback was that I needed to smile more. I was like, ‘If that’s all I need to do, everything else is good, I can definitely smile more.’ All of a sudden, over the weekend that week, they had me come back to Raw.”
Meeting with Vince McMahon after his dark match:
“I had a meeting with Vince McMahon. The first dark match I had, I got pulled aside by John Laurinaitis and he said, ‘Come to Vince’s office. Vince wants to meet you and have a chat.’ I waited outside of Vince’s office, went inside, and he was a lovely guy. He’s a little scary. When you meet these sort of people…I’m a little bit more used to it now that I’ve met some of the best of the business, so it’s not so much of a thing where I get starstruck. It’s just, ‘Hey, this is the big boss.’ I met him, spoke to him about Australian wrestling, and it was a good chat. I thought everything went well and that was that.”