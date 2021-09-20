MLW issued this:

Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor signed for FIGHTLAND

Opera Cup opening round bout promises to be heavy hitting clash

MLW Fightland Tickets Available NOW at MLW2300.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

The 2020 Opera Cup champion looks to go back-to-back and keep the century old cup in Team Filthy’s grip. In order to do so the former World Heavyweight Champion and 2018 Battle Riot winner will have to outwrestle and outlast Davey Richards.

Davey Richards made his MLW debut in July and now the hunt is on to climb the rankings and make a statement with a big win over Lawlor, propelling the “American Wolf” to the semi-finals of the Opera Cup. But will he be able to out grapple the 10-year UFC veteran?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Tajiri • Bobby Fish • Alex Shelley • Lee Moriarty • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

