Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, the WWE executive talked about what X Pac heat meant to him when the Hall of Famer was part of the company. This term came about in the early 2000s.

“I think he felt it. I think that they’d seen, you know, they were just tired of it. And some of it was kind of crass, you know, is the things that he did just were crass, wasn’t cute and funny anymore. He’d gotten older and he’d gotten surlier. And I think that it was just, okay, enough already. I’m tired. Next, go away.”

