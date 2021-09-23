During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on how the WWE perceived Greg Valentine as a performer. Here’s what he had to say:

Greg was always looked at as steady. He was the guy you could always depend on. He was the guy who could always deliver. He was a great hand….I think he [reinvented himself] with Rhythm and Blues, and that’s why that change was so important. That was an opportunity to completely reinvent himself. You change your look, you change your gimmick – as much as you possibly can. You’re still Greg Valentine, and you’re still doing your shit, but give me a new presentation.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.