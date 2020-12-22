During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the WWE’s dilemma with trying to book The Ultimate Warrior as a special attraction in 1996. Here’s what he had to say:

We knew were negotiating with Warrior and looking at Warrior to come back and trying to figure out what that was gonna look like. It was looking at Warrior as an attraction and not overusing him and trying to say, ‘OK, if he’s going to come back and you’re going to utilize him, what’s the best way to use him?’ The best way in our opinion was not to use this guy every single night at live events or maybe not every pay-per-view but use him judiciously. It was unique thinking in how we’d thought about the business in the past because normally you sign someone, it’s like, ‘OK, let’s go to work.’ If they’re a draw, you get them out there on every show. This was trying to look at an Andre the Giant type attraction with Warrior and utilize him when you needed him.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.