During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard gave his thoughts on Rhythm & Blues as a tag team. Here’s what he had to say:

I think that it was awesome. It was fucking great. I loved Rhythm and Blues, and I loved Greg’s black hair. That made it. I loved it because it was great. You had taken a guy that you had viewed as one way his entire career and he was one-dimensional in many ways. He moved forward with his bleach blonde hair and nice robes and all that shit, and you shake that package up with the Honky Tonk Man, put him together with Jimmy Hart, and they’re Rhythm and Blues. Honky is the Rhythm and Greg is the Blues. They had to be different. Otherwise, it was just Greg Valentine and Honky Tonk Man. They were different, and they were great. You put great in the Elvis jacket and big glasses, it was absolutely awesome. I loved it.

You can listen HERE.

