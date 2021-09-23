During his appearance on After The Bell, Odyssey Jones recalled how a brief conversation with John Cena was an incredible learning opportunity for him. Here’s what he had to say:

To hear the mindset and psychology from people like John Cena, and Edge, and even Seth [Rollins]. Hearing the things they say is huge, even from psychology in the match. I remember being in the back in Gorilla with John Cena prior to his first promo back. I was actually in the dark match before, which is insane itself. I asked him what’s he thinking, and he instantly looked at the screen and jotted off so much stuff. Some of it went over my head, and maybe I’ll get to catch him one day. Some of it got in and one of the things that seeped in was him talking about hearing the crowd chant. Before the show, people were chanting and you heard some Cena sucks, others say let’s go Cena, so you started hearing them chant. He instantly started rattling off [stuff]. I’m not going to give out all the tricks because not every day do you get to talk to John Cena. He started rattling off, looked at the screen, instantly popped up, and saw people that I didn’t see. I figured my eyes would be younger and fresher than his, but I don’t have the eyes that he has for what we’re doing. He instantly just went boom, boom, boom. ‘Look at these kids here, look at this guy there, he’s wearing my gear so I’m going to know…’ I’m like, oh my god, this is insane.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T 411Mania.