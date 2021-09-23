AEW has officially set the date for when Dynamite will move from TNT to TBS.

As noted earlier this year, it was announced that Dynamite and Rampage would be moving from TNT to TBS in early 2022. It was noted then that while AEW’s flagship shows would be moving to TBS, TNT would begin airing 4 “supercard specials” per year.

In an update, Variety now reports that Dynamite will begin airing on TBS on Wednesday, January 5. Dynamite will continue to air in the 8pm ET timeslot.

The new report from Variety says Rampage will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. There is no word on if Rampage will move to TBS at a later date, but it was implied that the Rampage move has been nixed altogether.

There is no word on when the first quarterly supercard special will air on TNT, but we will keep you updated.

It was reported earlier that AEW has plans to introduce a TBS Title for the women’s division. You can click here for that report.

