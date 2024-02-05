Brutus Creed is finally feeling comfortable on the WWE main roster.

The rising star, who competes in a tag team alongside his brother Julius Creed, spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful. When asked to comment on how he has felt his time on Raw has been thus far Brutus admits that it was all very surreal, but that he’s finally finding his footing.

It’s been surreal, to say the least. You grow up as a fan, you watch Raw, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I want to do that one day.’ It realistically becomes an exception of, ‘Oh shoot, we’re going to do it all the time.’ It’s a very surreal thing. Adjusting, I felt a little uncomfortable, but now I’m starting to feel like I belong more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brutus spoke about potentially doing a “one-off” for UFC, something he is interested in but clarifies that he’d never transition fully to MMA. You can read about that here.