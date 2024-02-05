TNA has announced a new matchup for its No Surrender special.

Mustafa Ali will make his debut for the promotion at the event, which takes place on February 23rd from New Orleans, Louisiana. The former WWE star will challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship.

BREAKING: @SuperChrisSabin will defend the X Division Championship against @MustafaAli_X on February 23rd at #NoSurrender LIVE on TNA+ and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Get TNA+: https://t.co/VpfTemzmNS Be there LIVE: https://t.co/7uvCH4iL5D pic.twitter.com/G7mai6u4ct — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 5, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NO SURRENDER:

-Moose vs. Alex Shelly for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin for the TNA X-Division Championship