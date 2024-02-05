Former WWE star Maria Kanellis addressed her time with the company in a new post on Twitter, where she dismissed rumors regarding her tenure alongside her husband, Mike Bennett.

The AEW/ROH manager wrote the following:

“There are a lot of reports about things that happened when I was in WWE. Most of them are just wrong. Some are rumors circulated by WWE loyalists, bots, or ‘news’ organizations on the WWE payroll. Here are some facts: When I was ‘released’ by WWE the first time in 2010 my contract was up and I refused to sign for one third what my male contemporaries were making. When I went back, I was told by many people I trusted that WWE had changed. WWE knew we were planning on adding to our family when we resigned. Mike asked for his release, I did not. Mike never went to WWE rehab. Nor did they pay for any rehab. We were lied to many times about our storyline and what direction it was going. I fought back against it to no avail. We were never paid millions of dollars in WWE. We had the average contract for WWE for 6 months. We are not millionaires and we don’t live in a mansion. I hope this helps people separate fact from fiction.”