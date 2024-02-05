An update on the Anthony Duane Wilson lawsuit against WWE and AEW.

Wilson re-filed his claim in Ohio’s United States District Court, where he has accused both companies of plagiarism and damages. The court records reveal that AEW got an extension and has until February 23rd to respond. WWE has until March 7th to respond.

In case you missed it, Wilson claimed that WWE used his works without permission, impacting his wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans, and likeness. He also alleges that plans for his own promotion were stolen causing damage to his career, adding that he previously had meetings with members of Bullet Club to make it happen. Wilson seeks control of AEW, removal of stolen works, an apology, and $250 million in damages.

The first lawsuit was dismissed but as mentioned above Wilson has since re-filed. We will keep you updated.