Bryan Danielson, during an interview with Sports Nightly, recently addressed his role in helping with AEW’s creative, particularly on the show “Collision.” He discussed this and downplayed his contributions, suggesting that his involvement might be somewhat overstated.

“I think it’s probably a little overstated. People ask me about it all the time, and I really don’t do that much extra. Sometimes Tony asks me about certain ideas — or whatever — for Collision, and sometimes he doesn’t. He’s a very busy man. Football season has started … I hear a lot less from him during football season.”

He added,

“It’s one of those things where these shows are still Tony Khan-produced shows, most of these ideas are Tony Khan’s ideas.”

