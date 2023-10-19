Kevin Sullivan, on the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, discussed the situation with AEW-CM Punk situation, questioning the megastar’s firing, other parties’ role, and more.

Regarding Punk’s post-AEW All Out 2022 comments at the media scrum, Sullivan said,

“Obviously, this had been brewing for a long time. I know that everybody knows this is sports entertainment, but some things should be left in the back.”

Discussing the backstage altercation involving CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023, Sullivan said,

“What gave [Perry] the right to chest-bump [Punk], [he gets] suspended and Punk [gets] fired? Can you tell me what that was about? I think I got it. It is a group of people that outnumber Punk, and they probably went to [Khan] and said, ‘It’s either him or us.’”

With regard to Tony Khan’s “fearing for his life” comments on live TV, Sullivan said,

“How does that come across to the average wrestling fan? Would Vince McMahon say that?”

