Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced the return of ROH Final Battle, scheduled for Friday, December 15, 2023. The event will emanate from The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Notably, the event will be exclusively available for streaming on HonorClub, marking a departure from previous broadcasts on B/R Live since Tony Khan acquired the company. Tickets will go on sale later this month.

The following statement is via ROH’s website: