AEW boss Tony Khan’s Twitter activity has always been, well, remarkable, to say the least.

However, his social media activity leading up to last week’s Dynamite vs. NXT ‘Tuesday Night War,’ and more so in the days that followed, has been subject to harsh criticism by those in the wrestling industry due to its irate and disrespectful nature, with shots fired at Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Chris Jericho, in a recent interview with TheMessanger.com, shared his perspective on Tony Khan’s social media activity, saying,

“I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I’ve been working for billionaires for 25 years. At this point, you can’t control Tony Khan. He’s going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. He created this company. He runs this company. He also grew up in the social media era.” “I’m not going to tell him, ‘Take your phone away,’ because he’s my boss. Say what you want. Whatever. I think it’d be worse if I said that stuff because I’m not the boss, you know? Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I’m not going to tell him no.”

Multiple personalities, including Eric Bischoff, Matt Hardy, and more, have also shared their thoughts on his activity.

