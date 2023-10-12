As previously reported, Tony Khan has been taking a number of shots at WWE over the past couple of days following AEW Dynamite going head-to-head with NXT on Tuesday night. Khan’s latest tweet, a jab at John Cena and the Undertaker failing to crack a million viewers for NXT, can be read here.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing some notes about Khan and his usage of social media. The AEW President does not clear tweets with the AEW PR team and there WERE SOME in AEW who were surprised that his latest one about Cena/Taker went out. However, it is noted that of the people that were spoken to no one took any real issue or concern with what Khan said.

Shortly after his tweet about Cena/Taker Khan announced a new matchup for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. While not confirmed one source told Fightful that Khan promoting the match after having a ton of engagement could be a reason he took the shot. The match in question was Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

