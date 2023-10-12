AEW has announced the first matchup for the October 20th edition of Rampage on TNT.
Tony Khan revealed that NJPW’s Rocky Romero will battle lucha-libre superstar Mistico, who is making his AEW debut. The bout is being billed as Mexico’s Pound-For-Pound Crown.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023
The October 20th edition of AEW Rampage takes place from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. An updated lineup can be found below.
-Rocky Romero vs. Mistico Mexico’s Pound-For-Pound Crown