AEW has announced the first matchup for the October 20th edition of Rampage on TNT.

Tony Khan revealed that NJPW’s Rocky Romero will battle lucha-libre superstar Mistico, who is making his AEW debut. The bout is being billed as Mexico’s Pound-For-Pound Crown.

Next Friday, 10/20

Houston

Friday Night #AEWRampage

On @TNTdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown@caristicomx vs @azucarRoc MISTICO debuts in a grudge match vs Rocky Romero, 10/20 on Rampage!

Stay tuned to @AEWonTV to learn the history between these CMLL icons! pic.twitter.com/o9NoNYHSAU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023

The October 20th edition of AEW Rampage takes place from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. An updated lineup can be found below.

-Rocky Romero vs. Mistico Mexico’s Pound-For-Pound Crown