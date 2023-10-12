Billy Corgan reveals that the NWA will be coming to two major networks soon.

Corgan spoke about his brand during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio. He begins by discussing how NWA has found success on Youtube following its debut of Powerrr, but goes on to call Youtube a terrible business partner for wrestling due to confusing algorithms.

YouTube is a terrible partner for wrestling. I’m just going to say that flat out. Lately, because who knows how these AI systems work, they’ve been squeezing all the wrestling content creators. No one can figure it out, but everyone’s numbers are down. That’s across the board. No one knows what YouTube is doing, but it is mercurial. We can’t even put ads on YouTube because they keep labeling…any ad, even if it’s just Jim Mitchell saying, ‘Come watch Sanheim on pay-per-view,’ it gets banned for being offensive. We can’t find anybody to talk to telling us why we can’t put an ad on there. Even when we’re trying to spend money to get people to watch our programming, we can’t. Five years ago, YouTube was a good place to start and it helped us build the brand. It started with the debut of Powerrr, which we just passed our four year anniversary, thanks to people like The Rock putting us over, it kind of put us on the map. It’s been an effective way.

It was then that Corgan said that he’s brokered a deal to appear on not one, but two networks. However, he also says that NWA will remain on Youtube as well to keep options open.

I can now say, for the first time, and I have to be a little vague because there are political aspects to this, but I can say that we have signed not just one, but two television details. The announcement as far as where and who will be coming soon. We finally, now, will be able to move off YouTube. Not exclusively, because we still want to be able to do stuff on YouTube, but we’ll be moving with a network partner. I have to be vague. I can’t say who, but I can say it’s a top 20 network. I’ve been working on this for over a year. Not just one, but two. Two totally different wrestling related products we’ll be offering. 2024 is looking very bright,

Corgan was married back in September. You can read details about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)