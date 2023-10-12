Jim Ross comments on Adam Copeland feuding with Christian Cage.

The Hall of Famer spoke about AEW’s newest signee and its current TNT Champion on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross begins by talking about a breakfast he shared with Copeland on the day that he debuted on Collision.

I had breakfast with Edge in Salt Lake City the morning of his debut on TNT and Collision. We just had the best visit. It was like a reunion or something. It was [not] pro wrestling-like. We didn’t talk about headlocks or hammerlocks, or ‘Did you see that comeback?’ None of that. We just talked about how we met and my bond with his mother. She was a huge Eagles fan. Anybody who knows me knows I’m a huge Eagles fan. So that was our bond, the Eagles. So we had a great breakfast, and he’s so happy to be still in the business. He has more left, and the schedule at AEW is very friendly for a talent that’s 50 and has has multiple injuries. But he’s healthy as a horse right now, seems to me. His match with Luchasaurus was very physical on Tuesday night, and I thought it was well played out.

Ross later speaks on the work Christian Cage has been doing, calling him a phenomenal heel. He adds that whenever Copeland and Cage do clash in the ring it will be a classic encounter.

He’s a hell of a heel right now. There nobody in pro wrestling that has garnered the angst and developed the antagonist image. Every time you see him, you want to slap him. He’s a phenomenal heel, and that’s just gonna make it that much easier for he and Adam Copeland to have a historically classic match when the time is right.

