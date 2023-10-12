Bryan Danielson doesn’t think a run in the G1 Climax is in the cards for him anymore.

The AEW superstar spoke about the prestigious NJPW tournament during a recent chat with Sports Illustrated. Danielson explains that while he would love to wrestle in Japan more competing in the grueling G1 would be silly considering his age. He adds that he did watch a ton of top stars in Japan compete like Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenny Omega.

I’d love to be able to go back to Japan, but I just don’t know if that’s a realistic possibility for me at this point in my career,” said Danielson in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “I’ve always wanted to do the G1, but now that’s starting to fade. At this point in my life, it wouldn’t make sense. I love watching Tanahashi matches. And Okada. Shingo, Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr. When I watch, I realize how good they are. I loved watching Kenny’s matches when he was in New Japan.

The American Dragon later explained how he always thought he would have to go to Japan to wrestle the style he liked, but knows that isn’t the case anymore now that AEW is around.

I thought I would need to go to Japan to wrestle the style I wanted to wrestle. Then AEW started, and I came here. I have this whole full-time job in AEW, and I’m focused on everything I’m doing here. And as much as I like the idea of doing the G1, the whole idea of leaving my wife and kids for a month to go wrestle the hardest tournament in wrestling? At 42 while the injuries start to pile up? That’s one of those things that’s going to pass me by.”

Danielson will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at this Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.