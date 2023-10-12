As noted, MLW announced earlier today that “Filthy” Tom Lawor would be making his return at Slaughterhouse and challenging Alex Kane for the heavyweight title. Kane was originally set to face Davey Boy Smith Jr. but a change was obviously made now we know why.

According to Fightful Select, Smith is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will be unable to compete at Slaughterhouse. His timetable for a return is unknown. What is known is that Lawlor, who has primarily been working with NJPW, was supposed to return to MLW at some point but Smith’s injury expedited the process.

The report also mentions that NJPW and MLW worked together to make Lawlor available for Slaughterhouse. This makes sense since the two promotions announced a collaboration, along with CMLL, at the end of September.