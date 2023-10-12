An update on Rey Fenix.

The Lucha Bro recently dropped the AEW International Championship to Orange Cassidy, with many assuming it was due to injury since it had been reported that Fenix banged up his back in his showdown with Jon Moxley at Dynamite Grand Slam. However, that doesn’t appear to be the full story.

According to Fightful Select, Fenix is dealing with some visa issues and will be out of action from AEW for some time. The extent of the issues are currently unknown, nor is it known when he will return. The report reiterates how Fenix was never scheduled to win the International Championship from Jon Moxley at Grand Slam but an audible was called after the Death Rider suffered a concussion mid-match.

It is noted that Moxley would have reclaimed the title from Fenix had he been cleared this past week.