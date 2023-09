NWA President Billy Corgan has tied the knot.

The legendary Smashing Pumpkins frontman got married to his longtime partner Chloe Mendel this past weekend in Highland Park, Illinois. Corgan revealed the news during a recent interview on WGN TV in Chicago.

According to PW Insider, NWA stars Joe Galli, Jay Bradley, Aron Stevens, Natalia Markova and Mercurio attended Corgan and Mendel’s ceremony.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.