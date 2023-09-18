WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash went in on LA Knight during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he reacted to the rising WWE star’s recent shots at him on SmackDown and explains why he believes Knight is incredibly unoriginal. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

On Knight’s shot at him on the latest edition of SmackDown:

I had forgotten about it until, YEAH!, LA Knight brought it up on SmackDown. Based on the response the SmackDown crowd gave him, I’m quite sure they had forgotten about it also. I read different things where he took a shot at me. How is that really taking a shot? This is a guy that is basically a bottom feeder. If you were to look at it systematically if Hall [Scott Hall] doesn’t jump and Nash doesn’t jump, and we don’t start our thing. All of a sudden, the biggest thing in wrestling is ‘who is the third man?’ We’re already beating WWE in the ratings and have for four or five weeks. Hulk jumping does make a big difference, but now we have his contract, and all of a sudden Marc Mero is getting half a million dollars guaranteed from WWE. Granted, I made a mistake because we didn’t have everything written. There was no Attitude Era. We had to invent the Attitude Era before you could rip off guys from the Attitude Era. I didn’t have a Rock and Stone Cold. I could have came up behind Bischoff and slammed two beers behind his back and guzzled them down the front of my shirt, had I known. Scott could have had on a pair of welding goggles and Wu-Tang Timberlands, but not tucked in, just have them out like the construction village people.

Criticizes Knight for being an unoriginal nostalgia act:

I mistakenly say ‘adjective’ instead of ‘verb.’ When I picked my action heroes or favorite pro wrestlers when I was a kid, grammar and punctuation wasn’t that important to me. I don’t ever say, ‘that guy’s grammar is so bad, I don’t think I can hang out with him anymore.’ Sammartino [Bruno Sammartino] is a perfect example. There is a guy that you know rocked his SAT. I start following this chain, this story of how he laid into me. I apologized and people want him to be their chosen one, he can be the chosen one, I have no problem with that. It looked like I took the high road, and he, for some reason, I understand why he did it because he doesn’t fucking know. It took him 29 years to get over, he’s going to make mistakes along the way. It wasn’t like he had any clear cut pattern or plan to make it besides, Rock and Steve have been gone long enough, he could do their shit. I see where he’s up for a new contract. I call Triple H. ‘Paul, what’s the deal?’ Early, it said negotiations were going great and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, ‘I don’t understand. This kid…’ ‘Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?’ Unless you’re just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, ‘we’re so far apart that the only way I’ll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.’ ‘Like me, a legends deal?’ ‘Yeah, he’s doing their shit. I can’t give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original shit.’ He went back 27 years to find the adjective. If I would have known Moses was going to come down with a golden tab that said, ‘though shall not use adjective in place of a verb.’ If I would have known that, maybe I would have written something down. I was stoned to the bone and on guaranteed money. Come on dude, you can do better than that. Obviously, he can’t. I guess the impasse is, he’s been offered a legends deal, which I would take. I’m in the Hall of Fame twice, both times as Kevin Nash. He’s LA Knight. What the fuck is LA Knight? Is that Night Ranger’s first vinyl, the name of it? It’s like Oz. You’re the evening? What is LA Knight? Anything he can steal, he’s on it. Nothing original, certainly.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)