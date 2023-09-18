Kazuchika Okada looks back on a darker time in his career, his stint at TNA Wrestling.

The Rainmaker briefly wrestled for the promotion, now IMPACT, back in 2010 and 2011. He recalled his time there during a backstage interview with NJPW following a matchup.

IMPACT Wrestling? Give me a break. There’s not a promotion I hate more in this world! But I was a pretty big Motor City fan back in the day. A little while back, we faced them in a tag three-way. I know exactly how good they are, but this is a three-on-three NEVER six-man match, and we’re walking in champions. Being the face of NJPW, I can say that I hate…Actually, I don’t give a damn about IMPACT. Who I really hated was TNA.

Okada is preparing to defend the NJPW NEVER Six Man Tag Team Titles against the Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander at NJPW Destruction In Ryogoku. Check out Okada’s full comments below.

