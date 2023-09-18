QT Marshall recently clarified his status with AEW as he wrestles and serves as a Vice President role for them.

While speaking to Jofo in the Ring at Lutte Académie in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Marshall was asked whether he had re-signed with AEW.

“Yeah, so I will say this, I’ve always worked for AEW, I’m one of the Vice Presidents. That is a job that I have. The talent is just a second thing that I have as well, right? I’m lucky, I have two jobs. Like Brandon Cutler, two contracts, you know? So, yes, we’ve made another agreement and we’ll see what happens. I think ‘till the end of the year. I don’t know. The dirt sheets know more than me. I don’t know how, but yes, yes, I’m there. I won’t be going anywhere else except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can because I’m trying to break Orange Cassidy’s defense record. I think he did 32 in a year or and I’m trying to hit 33 before I lose this title. So, I think I’m at four so, I have a long way to go. But, I’ll wrestle anyone, any time, any place, anywhere except Jacq Rougeau.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)