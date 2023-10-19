Mark Henry, in an appearance on Booker T’s ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, discussed his role in AEW and the wrestlers he enjoys working with.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared his enthusiasm for working with certain AEW talent, highlighting Will Hobbs and Wardlow on the men’s side. Henry also expressed frustration with wrestlers who don’t follow instructions and are resistant to coaching, saying,

“Will Hobbs, number one. You tell them to do something once and he does it. Booker, how mad does it make you as a mentor and a coach, you tell somebody to do something [and] they don’t do it? You tell them to do it and they don’t do it. You tell them again and they don’t do it. And then you ask them, ‘Hey, why didn’t you do what I asked you to do?’ And they go, ‘oh man, I forgot. I didn’t.’ You know what? I didn’t even think about it. I heard all the excuses. We don’t have that. Yeah, he implemented it immediately. And he is an open book to wanting to be successful. And he takes advice from people who went there and walked that walk before. And man, I can’t wait for him to really, really explain why he’s doing what he’s doing. But Wardlow, Wardlow. Listen, he got it, man. He wants to be it. But it’s about opportunity.”

On the women’s side, Mark Henry spoke highly of Toni Storm, noting her realization that success in wrestling isn’t solely about appearance or connections but also about how she makes people feel. He said,

“And on the women’s side — she already was an established talent, Toni Storm realizes that it’s not about how you look. It’s not about, you know, who you’re connected with. It’s about how you make people feel. And now she is broke. As good as she was. You look at Toni Storm right now. She’s killing it. She got the attention of the wrestling world because of her personality and the fact that she was doing something different that felt like her. And Booker, you know the comfortability in who you are and what you’re what you want to portray means all the world to you. And she killed it. She killed it.”

(h/t 411mania)

Read also: Mark Henry Talks His AEW Role; Importance Of Young Wrestlers Understanding Psychology