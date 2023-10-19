Wardlow has made it clear that he has his sights set on MJF and the AEW World Championship now that he’s back in All Elite Wrestling.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, after defeating Ryan Nemeth via referee stoppage, Wardlow spoke with Tony Schiavone. When asked about his return and his intentions, Wardlow displayed his wrist tape with MJF’s initials on it.

This gesture signifies his renewed focus on MJF, with whom he had a memorable feud in early 2022 following years’ worth of torment as his ally.

Their rivalry culminated in Wardlow securing a victory over MJF at Double Or Nothing 2022, and now it seems that the rivalry is set to continue.