Following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

AEW World Tag Team Championship : Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta Miro vs. Action Andretti

If Jeff Jarrett Wins, Jay Lethal Gets A ROH World Title Shot: Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett

