AEW has announced an early lineup for the October 25th edition of Dynamite from Philadelphia.

Following his announcement this evening that he plans to retire at Revolution 2024 Sting will be back on television and receiving a gift from AEW President Tony Khan.

Then, Rob Van Dam returns to team with FTW Champion HOOK. The two have previously teamed together and are currently 1-0.

Finally, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Juice Robinson, who won the Dynamite Diamond battle royal on this evening’s Dynamite in Texas.