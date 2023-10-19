AEW announces two new title matches for Battle of the Belts VIII, which takes place this Saturday immediately following Collision on TNT.

Kris Statlander will be putting her TBS Championship on the line against her good fried Willow Nightingale. The champ made the challenge earlier this evening on Dynamite.

Then, Orange Cassidy will make his first defense of the AEW International Championship against Kip Sabian, John Silver, or Brother Zayn. The three challengers will face-off in a triple-threat on Rampage to determine who gets the title shot.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS VIII:

AEW Trios Championship Match:

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver or Kip Sabian or Brother Zay