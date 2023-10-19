AEW has announced more matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars in action like Claudio Castagnoli and Ruby Soho, and will also feature the AEW debut of CMLL superstar Mistico. Check out the updated card below.

-Mistico vs. Rocky Romero Mexico’s Pound For Pound Crown

-Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in tag team action

-John Silver vs. Kip Sabian vs. Brother Zay, winner receives shot at the AEW International championship at Battle of the Belts VIII