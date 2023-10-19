Former TNT Champion Wardlow recently returned to AEW following a four-month hiatus on a recent episode of Dynamite. He squashed Griff Garrisson upon his return, before squashing Matt Sydal on last week’s show.

Discussing his decision to leave through the crowd following the conclusion of both matches, as well as his demeanor of late, Wardlow had this to say about it on the “Sports Nightly” podcast.:

“The reason I went through the crowd is honestly because I don’t want to see anybody backstage. I’ve sat at home for four months pissed off, which is also why you saw me powerbomb somebody, I don’t even know if it lasted a minute, I was throwing those throwing those powerbombs a little stiffer than usual. Like I said, I have four months of anger, built up four months of not being able to do what I love. Four months of not being able to get out that physicality. You know I’m a bit of a psychotic man. I have a lot going on up here, and I release it physically — I can only do so much in the gym. That only gives me so much relief. What really does it is hurting people in a wrestling ring. That’s what I enjoy, so I’ve been very angry for four months, so this is how I’m going to go about things. I’m going to show up to the building as late as humanly possible because I have no interest in seeing or speaking to anyone. So, I’m going to show up, I’m gonna lace my boots up, I’m gonna walk out there, I am going to destroy whoever they put in that ring with me — I hope they pay them extra — and I’m going to leave out through the crowd. I’m gonna get in my black SUV. I’m gonna go back to the hotel, and I’m going to continue to do that until some wrongs have been corrected and turned right until I get the things I want to get.”

