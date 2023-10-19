Sting makes a huge announcement.

The former multi-time world champion revealed on this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Texas that not only is the end in sight, it now has a date. That’s because The Icon announced that he will be wrestling his final ever pro-wrestling matchup at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event.

While it may not be good bye just yet… Thank you @Sting, from all of us#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6c8HC1pn7G — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 19, 2023

Sting’s epic career stretches back to the 80s, where he was a massive star in the NWA, then WCW, and then TNA. After a brief stint with WWE, which saw him inducted into the Hall of Fame, Sting retired from action.

That was until 2020, when he debuted for AEW at Winter Is Coming and has remained one of its top acts ever since. The Stinger wrestled his first matchup for AEW at Revolution 2021, and now will end his prestigious career at Revolution 2024.