Matt Hardy, speaking on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” recently offered his perspective on Tony Khan’s notorious social media presence, particularly his recent tweets targeting figures from WWE over the past week, when AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head on October 10. Khan took some jabs at Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H on social media leading up to and then in the aftermath of the Tuesday clash.

When asked about the extent to which one can be too passionate about promoting their product, Hardy explained,

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as being too passionate about your show. Even when you talk about his methods of promotion, I just think it’s different strokes for different folks. He’s a younger guy. Tony grew into the world of social media in his wrestling fandom. I think it’s just kind of what he knows. He knows that is a platform, he can put his opinion, he can put his promotions out, and people are going to see it. He has a large following, and he’s also such a figure in pro wrestling that has a ton of notoriety, so people are going to report on it, and it is going to make headlines. That’s what he’s been doing the last couple days, making headlines, but at the end of the day, the Internet audience, which he really depends on a lot for AEW, they are going to read those headlines, and there’s a good chance they’re gonna tune in just because it’s being talked about so much. The wrestling websites are gonna be picking up all these buck-wild Tony Khan tweets.”

When asked about Khan’s passion and why he invests so much energy in it, Hardy highlighted Khan’s dedication to pro wrestling and defended him, saying,

“He’s passionate about pro wrestling, and I think he knows he can directly reach people, people who are like him. I think his mentality is of a diehard fan, and I feel like he interacts with diehard fans, and he feels like he’s able to reach diehard fans, and I think he feels like he can buy some equity with those people, especially if he’s not afraid to back down from WWE and the system.”

