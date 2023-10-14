Following what went on in the opening segment on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa faced LA Knight in the main event of the show.

The crescendo of the match saw Jimmy Uso appear to try and take out LA Knight, only for John Cena to sprint down to the ring and stop him, hitting an AA. With Jimmy down and out, Sikoa ‘Samoan Spiked’ Cena, thus taking him out of the equation as well, only for Knight to land the BFT to pick up the pinfall victory.

As Knight celebrated, Roman Reigns out of nowhere and delivered a Spear, standing tall with a chorus of boos to end the show.

