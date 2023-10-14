On tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to successfully defend their recently won Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The finish saw them hit the tandem ‘CO-DY ONE-D,’ followed by a Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.

As Rhodes and Jey were making their way up the entrance ramp following the match, they were confronted by The Bloodline, with the expression on the champs’ faces visibly changing when Roman Reigns’ music suddenly played.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa walked out first and the two teams faced off, before Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman also came out to the stage. Reigns and Rhodes would then get in each other’s face before new SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, someone very familiar with Cody, appeared to defuse the tension.