On next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. This one-on-one match was officially confirmed by the new SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, on tonight’s show, who believed Flair deserved the opportunity due to a previous controversy in the triple threat title match at WWE Fastlane this past Saturday, that also featured Asuka.
Additionally, Santos Escobar is set to face Montez Ford in a singles competition, stemming from a backstage altercation between Lashley, Carlito, and the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) on this week’s episode.
The lineup for Friday Night SmackDown (20/10) reads as follows:
- WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford
