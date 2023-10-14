- Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, & Daniel Garcia vs. Isiah Kassidy & The Hardy Boys
- Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue
- Jay Lethal vs. Trent
- Gates of Agony vs. Blackpool Combat Club
AEW Rampage 10/13/23
From the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight are on commentary and for some reason, the show is starting about five minutes early so let’s get to it.
Match #1. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, & Daniel Garcia w/ Jake Hager vs. The Hardy Boys & Isiah Kassidy
Kassidy sends Menard into a boot from Matt as Jeff comes off the middle with a splash. Two count. Garcia gets the tag and cuts off Kassidy and corners him. Triple team splashes to Kassidy in the corner and a diving elbow drop after a drop toe hold. Two count. Kassidy gets run into the corner but drops Garcia over the top with a Stunner. Matt Hardy gets the quick tag and deletes Parker in the corner before pulling him out of the corner with a sit-down powerbomb. Garcia again tags himself in and brings Matt to the ground with an arm ringer. Menard tags himself in before Garcia can dance, and all six men now brawl. Parker hits a suplex on Matt and brings him into their corner, putting the boots to him through the PIP. Matt looks for the Side Effect on Menard but Menard blocks it, winds up eating a big diving clothesline. Jeff and Parker now get the tag and Jeff clears the ring. Reverse atomic drop and a double leg drop to the yambag. Two count. Sit-out gord buster by Jeff Hardy to Garcia. Bulldog by Parker to Jeff. Side Effect by Matt to Parker. Big splash in the corner by Kassidy. Twist of Fate to Parker and Jeff looks for the Swanton but Hager crotches him. Huge dive off the back of Matt Hardy by Kassidy takes out everyone but Garcia. Back in the ring, Garcia turns Kassidy inside out and FINALLY him his dance. Double underhook into a face buster on the knees by Garcia gets the win!
Winners: Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker
Rating: **1/2. Fine trios opener with Garcia getting a nice pin, but I feel like I’ve seen some sort of this combination about a dozen times recently.
Renee is in the back with the former JAS. Parker tells Menard he should squash his beef with Garcia, but Menard says he hates the dancing. Hager tells him to squash it as well, and Menard storms off.
Match #2. Jay Lethal w/ Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh vs. Trent w/ Chuck Taylor
Lethal looks for a figure four immediately but Trent up kicks his way out. Double leg by Trent and some ground and pound. Hurricanrana by Trent. Two count. Diving cross body by Trent but Lethal ducks and Trent blasts the middle rope with his face. Lethal follows Trent to the outside and Irish whips him into the guard rail, but Trent bounces off and spears Lethal on the floor! Trent takes out Sonjay, but Lethal picks up Trent from behind and crotches him on the ring post. Back inside the ring, Lethal focuses the attack on the knee of Trent with a straight kneebar as we head to a full commercial break. Trent dropkicks Lethal to the floor and hits a big plancha over the top as we come back from break. Back slide by Trent gets a two count. Roll up gets two. German suplex by Trent and he holds on for a second one. Lethal picks the leg and looks for the Lethal Injection only to get caught with a half nelson suplex. Suplex. Ankle pick by Lethal and the figure four is locked in. Trent gets to the ropes but Lethal superkicks him in the face. Diving elbow drop but Trent gets the boots up and rolls up Lethal for two. Rolling elbow by Trent. A second one misses and Lethal superkicks the back of the knee. Lethal Injection finishes this one!
Winner: Jay Lethal
Rating: ***. Good stuff here. Lethal worked the leg over the entire match and then it came into play in the finish. Both guys are such great wrestlers, this is an easy viewing.
Jay Lethal now has his sights set on Eddie Kingston and the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship.
Ortiz says Santana was never standing with Ortiz, he was standing next to him. Here’s Santana. Santana wants to know where Ortiz was when he was injured, or he checked himself into rehab. Ortiz says Santana wasn’t talking to him. Santana says let’s talk about this with their fists.
Match #3. Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue
Blue doesn’t have the normal happy peppy attitude, one has to wonder if the mist from Julia Hart has anything to do with it? Blue looks for a running knee early but Sakura dumps her to the outside. Sakura throws Blue into the steps and connects with a huge running crossbody! Two count. Romero Special by Sakura but Blue gets to the ropes. Rising knee strike by Blue and a DDT gets a two count. Blue looks for SkyeFall but Sakura bites her way out. Double underhook by Sakura into a delayed back breaker! Two count. Sakura looks for the spinning reverse DDT but a Superkick and a Code Blue finish this one!
Winner: Skye Blue
Rating: **1/4. Quick match here but it delivered. Sakura is awesome and Blue has grown so much the last two years. Really fun stuff.
Match #4. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Gates of Agony
Yuta and Kaun trade some catch holds here before we reset. Slap by Yuta and a big body slam. Senton by Yuta gets two. Tag to Claudio and a pair of big boots. Claudio looks for the swing but can’t get it, so he makes Yuta handle it. Kaun sends Yuta to the outside to Toa blasts him with a right hand. Kaun ping pongs Yuta from the guard rail and the ring a bunch before Toa blasts Yuta almost out of his shoes with a body block. Kaun with some cross faces to Yuta through the ropes. Avalanche in the corner by Toa as in the PIP. Senton to Yuta on the apron by Toa, before throwing him back inside the ring as Kaun covers for two. Irish whip by Kaun but Yuta rebounds under the bottom rope and drops behind Kaun for the German suplex. Tags made on both sides and Claudio uppercuts the heck out of Toa. Now lariats in the corner. Running clothesline by Claudio gets a one count. Neutralizer attempt by Claudio but Toa rolls through and delivers a boot. Double leg by Claudio and a giant swing attempt but Kaun made a blind tag and rolls Claudio up for two. Double knee gutbuster by Kaun gets two. Pedigree by Kaun is attempted by Claudio counters with the big swing and a mid-air dropkick by Yuta. Two count but Toa breaks it up. Prince Nana gets in the ring and Claudio chases him to the back, leaving Yuta alone. Pedigree by Kaun! Two count. The crowd chants for Yuta a he tries to fight both guys off. Throat thrust by Toa and a lariat sandwich. Double team chokeslam by the Gates of Agony. Two count! Claudio returns from the back and uppercuts everyone before dumping Toa to the floor. Angle Slam by Yuta. Running European uppercut by Claudio to Toa on the outside and the Fastball Special (Rocket Launcher) back inside the ring get the win!
Winners: Blackpool Combat Club
Rating: ***1/2. BCC are great as solos, and just as entertaining as a tag. Crowd loves them of course, and Yuta has turned into a bonafide star in his own right. Great main event.
Final Thoughts: Awesome average episode of Rampage tonight. Tough to follow Dynamite this week as all of the matches on tonight’s show just kind of felt like they were there to be good matches without a lot of importance, and sometimes… that’s okay. Entertaining, easy-to watch, Rampage tonight. 7/10.