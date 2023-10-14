The Tuesday Night War is in the rear-view mirror and we are working out way towards Full Gear:

Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, & Daniel Garcia vs. Isiah Kassidy & The Hardy Boys

Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue

Jay Lethal vs. Trent

Gates of Agony vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW Rampage 10/13/23

From the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight are on commentary and for some reason, the show is starting about five minutes early so let’s get to it.

Match #1. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, & Daniel Garcia w/ Jake Hager vs. The Hardy Boys & Isiah Kassidy

Kassidy sends Menard into a boot from Matt as Jeff comes off the middle with a splash. Two count. Garcia gets the tag and cuts off Kassidy and corners him. Triple team splashes to Kassidy in the corner and a diving elbow drop after a drop toe hold. Two count. Kassidy gets run into the corner but drops Garcia over the top with a Stunner. Matt Hardy gets the quick tag and deletes Parker in the corner before pulling him out of the corner with a sit-down powerbomb. Garcia again tags himself in and brings Matt to the ground with an arm ringer. Menard tags himself in before Garcia can dance, and all six men now brawl. Parker hits a suplex on Matt and brings him into their corner, putting the boots to him through the PIP. Matt looks for the Side Effect on Menard but Menard blocks it, winds up eating a big diving clothesline. Jeff and Parker now get the tag and Jeff clears the ring. Reverse atomic drop and a double leg drop to the yambag. Two count. Sit-out gord buster by Jeff Hardy to Garcia. Bulldog by Parker to Jeff. Side Effect by Matt to Parker. Big splash in the corner by Kassidy. Twist of Fate to Parker and Jeff looks for the Swanton but Hager crotches him. Huge dive off the back of Matt Hardy by Kassidy takes out everyone but Garcia. Back in the ring, Garcia turns Kassidy inside out and FINALLY him his dance. Double underhook into a face buster on the knees by Garcia gets the win!

Winners: Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker

Rating: **1/2. Fine trios opener with Garcia getting a nice pin, but I feel like I’ve seen some sort of this combination about a dozen times recently.

Renee is in the back with the former JAS. Parker tells Menard he should squash his beef with Garcia, but Menard says he hates the dancing. Hager tells him to squash it as well, and Menard storms off.

Match #2. Jay Lethal w/ Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh vs. Trent w/ Chuck Taylor

Lethal looks for a figure four immediately but Trent up kicks his way out. Double leg by Trent and some ground and pound. Hurricanrana by Trent. Two count. Diving cross body by Trent but Lethal ducks and Trent blasts the middle rope with his face. Lethal follows Trent to the outside and Irish whips him into the guard rail, but Trent bounces off and spears Lethal on the floor! Trent takes out Sonjay, but Lethal picks up Trent from behind and crotches him on the ring post. Back inside the ring, Lethal focuses the attack on the knee of Trent with a straight kneebar as we head to a full commercial break. Trent dropkicks Lethal to the floor and hits a big plancha over the top as we come back from break. Back slide by Trent gets a two count. Roll up gets two. German suplex by Trent and he holds on for a second one. Lethal picks the leg and looks for the Lethal Injection only to get caught with a half nelson suplex. Suplex. Ankle pick by Lethal and the figure four is locked in. Trent gets to the ropes but Lethal superkicks him in the face. Diving elbow drop but Trent gets the boots up and rolls up Lethal for two. Rolling elbow by Trent. A second one misses and Lethal superkicks the back of the knee. Lethal Injection finishes this one!

Winner: Jay Lethal

Rating: ***. Good stuff here. Lethal worked the leg over the entire match and then it came into play in the finish. Both guys are such great wrestlers, this is an easy viewing.

Jay Lethal now has his sights set on Eddie Kingston and the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship.

Ortiz says Santana was never standing with Ortiz, he was standing next to him. Here’s Santana. Santana wants to know where Ortiz was when he was injured, or he checked himself into rehab. Ortiz says Santana wasn’t talking to him. Santana says let’s talk about this with their fists.

Match #3. Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue

Blue doesn’t have the normal happy peppy attitude, one has to wonder if the mist from Julia Hart has anything to do with it? Blue looks for a running knee early but Sakura dumps her to the outside. Sakura throws Blue into the steps and connects with a huge running crossbody! Two count. Romero Special by Sakura but Blue gets to the ropes. Rising knee strike by Blue and a DDT gets a two count. Blue looks for SkyeFall but Sakura bites her way out. Double underhook by Sakura into a delayed back breaker! Two count. Sakura looks for the spinning reverse DDT but a Superkick and a Code Blue finish this one!

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **1/4. Quick match here but it delivered. Sakura is awesome and Blue has grown so much the last two years. Really fun stuff.

Match #4. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Gates of Agony