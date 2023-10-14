As previously noted, Triple H introduced former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, the debuting Nick Aldis, as the new General Manager for SmackDown. Meanwhile, WWE Official Adam Pearce was promoted to oversee WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the segment, Aldis expressed gratitude for the opportunity and looked forward to fostering healthy competition between the two brands.

As his first order of business, Aldis announced that due to Jey Uso’s move to Raw, someone would be moving to Friday nights, before he pitched to Kevin Owens’ entrance. KO quicky made his way to the ring and stunned Dominik Mysterio to close the segment.

Notably, reports of Aldis’s debut and the Owens being traded to SmackDown began to circulate earlier today.

With Owens tag-teaming with Sami Zayn over on the red brand, as well as having finally accepted Jey Uso on Raw this week following Sami & KO’s loss to the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Jey and Cody Rhodes, how Owens’ move impacts ongoing story arcs remains to be seen.