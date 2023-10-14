On tonight’s season premiere episode of WWE SmackDown, Triple H made a major announcement regarding the leadership of the brand. WWE Hall of Famer and CCO, Triple H, took to the ring and commended Adam Pearce for his work as WWE Official for Raw and SmackDown. However, he revealed that Pearce has been promoted to the position of General Manager for WWE Monday Night Raw.

Before introducing the new SmackDown General Manager, Dominik Mysterio interrupted with a cacophony of boos from the audience. Triple H, with a touch of humor, acknowledged the crowd’s reaction, as the two had an amusing exchange. He then introduced Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of SmackDown.

Aldis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized his anticipation of healthy competition between Raw and SmackDown. He also made a significant announcement as his first order of business.

Notably, reports of Aldis’s debut and the aforementioned announcement had first begun circulating earlier today.

