The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has unveiled the latest ticket sale figures for various upcoming WWE events, offering a glimpse into the WWE Universe’s enthusiasm for these shows. Here’s an overview of the current ticket counts for select events:

– WWE live event in Kansas City, MO (October 14): 4,352 tickets sold.

– WWE live event in Springfield, MO (October 15): 3,233 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW in Oklahoma City, OK (October 16): 6,770 tickets sold.

– SmackDown in San Antonio, TX (October 20): 13,009 tickets sold, with a high likelihood of selling out.

– WWE live event in Edinburg, TX (October 21): 3,995 tickets sold.

– WWE live event in Laredo, TX (October 22): 2,109 tickets sold.

– RAW in Dallas, TX (October 23): 9,918 tickets sold.

– SmackDown in Milwaukee, WI (October 27): 9,835 tickets sold.

– WWE live event at Wembley Arena (London, England – October 29): 8,340 tickets sold.

– RAW in Greenville, SC (October 30): 5,614 tickets sold.

– WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland (October 31): 7,521 tickets sold.