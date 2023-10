The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has recently disclosed the updated ticket sale figures for numerous upcoming AEW events, providing insight into the audience interest in these shows. Here’s a breakdown of the current ticket counts for select events:

– Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view in November: 8,588 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision in Toledo, OH (tomorrow night): 3,333 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite in Rosenberg, TX (October 18): 2,462 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts in Memphis, TN (October 21): 1,474 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA (October 25): 3,089 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision in Uncasville, CT (October 28): 2,054 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite in Louisville, KY (November 1): 1,787 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision in Wichita, KS (November 4): 2,049 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite in Portland, OR (November 8): 2,307 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision and Rampage in Oakland, CA (November 10): 1,632 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite in Ontario, CA (November 16): 1,536 tickets sold. Notably, the first show here sold out in minutes, and this is the second event.

– AEW Rampage & Collision in Los Angeles, CA (November 17): 3,008 tickets sold.